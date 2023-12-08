The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) on December 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have given up to their opponents (48.5%).

This season, Portland has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 10th.

The Trail Blazers' 105.2 points per game are 11.8 fewer points than the 117 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 117 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Trail Blazers are not as good offensively, averaging 102 points per game, compared to 106.9 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 111.7 points per game at home, compared to 111.8 on the road.

At home the Trail Blazers are collecting 21.4 assists per game, 0.8 less than on the road (22.2).

