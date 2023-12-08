Malcolm Brogdon and Luka Doncic are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) match up with the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) at Moda Center.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

Trail Blazers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Warriors on Wednesday, 110-106. Their leading scorer was Anfernee Simons with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 28 1 4 0 0 6 Shaedon Sharpe 26 6 5 0 0 4 Jabari Walker 12 5 1 1 1 0

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Brogdon is averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.

Jabari Walker posts 7.3 points, 4.9 boards and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Matisse Thybulle's numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 1.2 assists and 1.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shaedon Sharpe 16.7 5.9 3.5 1.1 0.2 1.8 Jerami Grant 18.9 2.7 2.4 1.2 0.7 2.5 Deandre Ayton 10.8 7.4 1.4 0.6 0.4 0.0 Malcolm Brogdon 11.7 2.2 4.7 0.7 0.3 1.4 Jabari Walker 8.6 5.7 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.6

