Shaedon Sharpe, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - December 8
Malcolm Brogdon and Luka Doncic are two players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) match up with the Dallas Mavericks (12-8) at Moda Center.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW
Trail Blazers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Trail Blazers lost to the Warriors on Wednesday, 110-106. Their leading scorer was Anfernee Simons with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|28
|1
|4
|0
|0
|6
|Shaedon Sharpe
|26
|6
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Jabari Walker
|12
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
- Brogdon is averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.0 boards per contest.
- Jabari Walker posts 7.3 points, 4.9 boards and 0.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 1.1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
- Matisse Thybulle's numbers on the season are 6.3 points, 1.2 assists and 1.6 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shaedon Sharpe
|16.7
|5.9
|3.5
|1.1
|0.2
|1.8
|Jerami Grant
|18.9
|2.7
|2.4
|1.2
|0.7
|2.5
|Deandre Ayton
|10.8
|7.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|Malcolm Brogdon
|11.7
|2.2
|4.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1.4
|Jabari Walker
|8.6
|5.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
