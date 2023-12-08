Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Umatilla County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Riverside High School at Umatilla High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 8

12:00 AM PT on December 8 Location: Umatilla, OR

Umatilla, OR Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon

3A Eastern Oregon How to Stream: Watch Here

Pendleton High School at Marshfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston-McEwen High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School