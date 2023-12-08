Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Umatilla County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 8
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.