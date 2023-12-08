Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Wasco County, Oregon today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wasco County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dufur High School at Wallowa High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 8

4:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Wallowa, OR

Wallowa, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at The Dalles High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 8

6:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: The Dalles, OR

The Dalles, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Klickitat High School at South Wasco County High School