Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Washington County, Oregon today, we've got the information.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roosevelt High School at Tualatin High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Banks High School at The Dalles High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at McDaniel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sherwood High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Catholic High School at Tillamook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Tillamook, OR
- Conference: 4A Cowapa
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Lutheran School at Horizon Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 8
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
