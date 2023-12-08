The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Washington County, Oregon today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roosevelt High School at Tualatin High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 8

5:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Banks High School at The Dalles High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 8

6:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: The Dalles, OR

The Dalles, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencoe High School at McDaniel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sherwood High School at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 8

7:00 PM PT on December 8 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Catholic High School at Tillamook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 8

7:30 PM PT on December 8 Location: Tillamook, OR

Tillamook, OR Conference: 4A Cowapa

4A Cowapa How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Lutheran School at Horizon Christian High School