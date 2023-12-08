WCC teams will be in action in two games on Friday in college basketball action. That includes the Montana State Bobcats squaring off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion.

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UCSB Gauchos at Pacific Tigers 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Saint Mary's Gaels 9:30 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

