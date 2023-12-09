Alexander Wennberg will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Wennberg are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In three of 27 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Wennberg has a point in 11 games this season through 27 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Wennberg has an assist in eight of 27 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Wennberg hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 27 Games 3 11 Points 0 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.