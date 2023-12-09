Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Benton County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Benton County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santiam Christian High School at Klamath Union High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Junction City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
