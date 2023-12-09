Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Clackamas County, Oregon today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandy High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladstone High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
