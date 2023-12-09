If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Clackamas County, Oregon today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sandy High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 9

2:00 PM PT on December 9 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladstone High School at Marist Catholic High School