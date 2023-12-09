Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Columbia County, Oregon today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Columbia County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scio High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Rainier, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.