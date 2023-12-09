Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Deschutes County, Oregon today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Umpqua High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandy High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
