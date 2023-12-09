We have high school basketball action in Douglas County, Oregon today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Oakland High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on December 9

12:00 PM PT on December 9 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston-McEwen High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9

1:30 PM PT on December 9 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Umpqua High School at La Pine High School