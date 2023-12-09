Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:39 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Douglas County, Oregon today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Umpqua High School at La Pine High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: La Pine, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
