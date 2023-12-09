Can we expect Eeli Tolvanen lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

  • In five of 27 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
  • Tolvanen has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Tolvanen averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On defense, the Lightning are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 4-2
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:02 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:59 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:45 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:31 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:24 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:31 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:16 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

