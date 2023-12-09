When the Seattle Kraken take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jordan Eberle score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

In three of 24 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Eberle averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:15 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 16:13 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

