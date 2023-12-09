Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Tampa Bay Lightning play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Eberle? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 15:40 on the ice per game.

Eberle has a goal in three games this year through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eberle has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 24 games this year, Eberle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 24 Games 3 12 Points 1 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

