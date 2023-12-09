How to Watch the Kraken vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 9, with the Kraken having lost six straight games.
BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Kraken and the Lightning take the ice.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info
Kraken vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|Kraken
|4-3 (F/OT) SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 91 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Kraken's 70 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|27
|4
|17
|21
|15
|12
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|27
|7
|13
|20
|11
|16
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|27
|6
|11
|17
|10
|10
|41.2%
|Jared McCann
|27
|12
|5
|17
|8
|6
|50%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 99 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- With 91 goals (3.2 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's third-best offense.
- Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 28 goals during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|27
|17
|27
|44
|37
|21
|0%
|Brayden Point
|28
|12
|18
|30
|11
|9
|44.1%
|Victor Hedman
|28
|5
|22
|27
|19
|5
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|26
|10
|16
|26
|15
|5
|51.3%
|Brandon Hagel
|28
|10
|14
|24
|16
|8
|51.9%
