The Seattle Kraken will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 9, with the Kraken having lost six straight games.

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ is the place to tune in to see the Kraken and the Lightning take the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Kraken vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Lightning Kraken 4-3 (F/OT) SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 91 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kraken's 70 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 27 4 17 21 15 12 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 27 7 13 20 11 16 33.3% Eeli Tolvanen 27 6 11 17 10 10 41.2% Jared McCann 27 12 5 17 8 6 50% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 99 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With 91 goals (3.2 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's third-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players