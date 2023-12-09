The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) have -125 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a game against the Seattle Kraken (8-13-6), who have +105 moneyline odds, on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Lightning Betting Trends

In 19 of 28 matches this season, Tampa Bay and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Lightning have won 46.2% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (6-7).

The Kraken have been an underdog in 17 games this season, with five upset wins (29.4%).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 (winning 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Seattle has won five of its 16 games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.80 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.80 3.10 10 28.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-5-2 4-6 6-3-1 6.3 2.70 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-5-2 2.70 3.00 6 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.