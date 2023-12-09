When the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Nikita Kucherov and Vince Dunn should be among the most exciting players to watch.

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn is a leading scorer for Seattle, with 21 points this season, as he has put up four goals and 17 assists in 27 games.

Oliver Bjorkstrand's 20 points this season, including seven goals and 13 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.

This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 17 points, courtesy of 12 goals (first on team) and five assists (13th).

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 3-4-5 record this season, with an .898 save percentage (38th in the league). In 13 games, he has 325 saves, and has conceded 37 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Lightning Players to Watch

One of Tampa Bay's leading offensive players this season is Kucherov, with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) and an average ice time of 20:48 per game.

Brayden Point has 12 goals and 18 assists, equaling 30 points (1.1 per game).

Victor Hedman has scored five goals and added 22 assists in 28 games for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson (8-6-5) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .891% save percentage ranks 47th in the NHL.

Kraken vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 11th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 30th 3.54 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 18th 30.5 Shots 30.8 16th 18th 30.7 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 2nd 30.53% Power Play % 21.18% 15th 11th 81.93% Penalty Kill % 75.64% 23rd

