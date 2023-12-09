Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lane County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cottage Grove High School at Henley High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladstone High School at Marist Catholic High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Eugene High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
