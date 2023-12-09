The Seattle Kraken (8-13-6) will aim to halt a six-game losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-11-5) at home on Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 PM ET on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

In the last 10 outings for the Kraken, their offense has put up 27 goals while their defense has allowed 30 (they have a 3-5-2 record in those games). In 33 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with six goals (18.2% success rate).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Kraken vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Kraken 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kraken vs Lightning Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 3-6-9 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 8-13-6.

Seattle has earned 11 points (4-3-3) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-2-1) in three games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 14 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has registered nine points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-6-4 (14 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Kraken went 2-7-1 in those contests (five points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 11th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 30th 3.54 Goals Allowed 3.37 22nd 18th 30.5 Shots 30.8 16th 18th 30.7 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 2nd 30.53% Power Play % 21.18% 15th 11th 81.93% Penalty Kill % 75.64% 23rd

Kraken vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

