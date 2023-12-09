Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lincoln County, Oregon today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newport High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Junction City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.