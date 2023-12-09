Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Linn County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sweet Home High School at Phoenix High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 9

3:00 PM PT on December 9 Location: Phoenix, OR

Phoenix, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Rainier Jr/Sr High School