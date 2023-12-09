Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:39 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marion County, Oregon today? We have what you need below.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKay High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Open Door Christian Academy at Crosshill Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
