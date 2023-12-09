Can we anticipate Matthew Beniers lighting the lamp when the Seattle Kraken clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beniers stats and insights

Beniers has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

Beniers has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

Beniers averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:10 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:03 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:42 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:22 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.