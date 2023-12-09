Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morrow County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Morrow County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morrow County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 9
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.