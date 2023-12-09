Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Multnomah County, Oregon? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Open Door Christian Academy at Crosshill Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 9

6:30 PM PT on December 9 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland Adventist Academy at Riverdale High School