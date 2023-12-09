The Seattle Kraken, with Oliver Bjorkstrand, take the ice Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Bjorkstrand intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Bjorkstrand has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:09 on the ice per game.

In six of 27 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 27 Games 3 20 Points 1 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

