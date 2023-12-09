Saturday's contest between the Oregon State Beavers (6-0) and the Jackson State Tigers (5-2) at Gill Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-57 and heavily favors Oregon State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Beavers enter this game on the heels of a 76-52 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Oregon State vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 69, Jackson State 57

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Beavers picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-56 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, who are a top 50 team (No. 41), according to our computer rankings.

Oregon State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Oregon State has tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 41) on November 12

76-52 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 124) on December 2

85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 220) on November 6

86-48 at home over UC Davis (No. 241) on November 17

79-53 at home over Weber State (No. 285) on November 29

Oregon State Leaders

Raegan Beers: 21.0 PTS, 13.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 70.8 FG%

21.0 PTS, 13.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 70.8 FG% Talia van Oelhoffen: 6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

6.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Kelsey Rees: 9.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Timea Gardiner: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Donovyn Hunter: 7.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers are outscoring opponents by 23.7 points per game with a +142 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.5 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and give up 55.8 per outing (54th in college basketball).

