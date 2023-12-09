Saturday's game features the Oregon State Beavers (5-3) and the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) squaring off at Gill Coliseum in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for Oregon State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 69, Utah Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. Utah Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-1.2)

Oregon State (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Oregon State has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Utah Valley, who is 4-2-0 ATS. The Beavers are 5-2-0 and the Wolverines are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers have a +4 scoring differential, putting up 71.4 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and giving up 70.9 (185th in college basketball).

The 35.1 rebounds per game Oregon State averages rank 100th in college basketball. Its opponents pull down 34.5 per contest.

Oregon State makes 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.1 (336th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

The Beavers score 87.4 points per 100 possessions (298th in college basketball), while giving up 86.8 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

Oregon State has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.1 (108th in college basketball).

