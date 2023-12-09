How to Watch Oregon State vs. Utah Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- Oregon State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Beavers are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 230th.
- The Beavers put up 5.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Wolverines allow (65.6).
- Oregon State is 5-1 when scoring more than 65.6 points.
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Oregon State played better when playing at home last season, putting up 64.4 points per game, compared to 56.2 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Beavers ceded 64.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.2.
- When playing at home, Oregon State made 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to in road games (35.5%).
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 76-51
|Barclays Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Davis
|W 71-59
|Gill Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 70-63
|Gill Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
