The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon State Stats Insights

  • The Beavers are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Wolverines allow to opponents.
  • Oregon State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Beavers are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 230th.
  • The Beavers put up 5.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Wolverines allow (65.6).
  • Oregon State is 5-1 when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Oregon State played better when playing at home last season, putting up 64.4 points per game, compared to 56.2 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Beavers ceded 64.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.2.
  • When playing at home, Oregon State made 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 76-51 Barclays Center
11/30/2023 UC Davis W 71-59 Gill Coliseum
12/4/2023 Cal Poly W 70-63 Gill Coliseum
12/9/2023 Utah Valley - Gill Coliseum
12/17/2023 UTSA - Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Idaho State - Gill Coliseum

