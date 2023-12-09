The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) square off against the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers are shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Wolverines allow to opponents.

Oregon State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Beavers are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines rank 230th.

The Beavers put up 5.8 more points per game (71.4) than the Wolverines allow (65.6).

Oregon State is 5-1 when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oregon State played better when playing at home last season, putting up 64.4 points per game, compared to 56.2 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Beavers ceded 64.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.2.

When playing at home, Oregon State made 1.6 fewer three-pointers per game (5.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule