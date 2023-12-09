Oregon State vs. Utah Valley: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:27 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) take on the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Utah Valley matchup.
Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|Utah Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|129.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|129.5
|-140
|+116
Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends
- Oregon State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Beavers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Utah Valley has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- So far this year, two of the Wolverines games have gone over the point total.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Oregon State is 78th in college basketball. It is way below that, 234th, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
