The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) take on the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 129.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 129.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

Oregon State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Beavers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Utah Valley has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this year, two of the Wolverines games have gone over the point total.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Oregon State is 78th in college basketball. It is way below that, 234th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

