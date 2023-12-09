The Oregon State Beavers (5-3) take on the Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Utah Valley matchup.

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Utah Valley Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 129.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 129.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Beavers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
  • Utah Valley has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • So far this year, two of the Wolverines games have gone over the point total.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Oregon State is 78th in college basketball. It is way below that, 234th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

