Oregon State vs. Jackson State December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (5-1) play the Oregon State Beavers (4-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This contest will tip off at 9:00 PM ET.
Oregon State vs. Jackson State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Raegan Beers: 20.5 PTS, 13.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 7.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Timea Gardiner: 10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kelsey Rees: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Donovyn Hunter: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
