The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will face the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Tyler Bilodeau: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jordan Pope: 17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • KC Ibekwe: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Christian Wright: 6.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank
242nd 71.7 Points Scored 70.0 263rd
257th 74.2 Points Allowed 66.5 101st
161st 33.8 Rebounds 36.8 73rd
246th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 213th
280th 6.0 3pt Made 5.0 331st
244th 12.2 Assists 16.2 65th
194th 12.3 Turnovers 13.0 241st

