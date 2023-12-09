Oregon State vs. Utah Valley December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will face the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Tyler Bilodeau: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Pope: 17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Christian Wright: 6.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Valley Players to Watch
Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|Utah Valley AVG
|Utah Valley Rank
|242nd
|71.7
|Points Scored
|70.0
|263rd
|257th
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|101st
|161st
|33.8
|Rebounds
|36.8
|73rd
|246th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|213th
|280th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|5.0
|331st
|244th
|12.2
|Assists
|16.2
|65th
|194th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13.0
|241st
