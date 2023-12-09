The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will face the Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Players to Watch

Tyler Bilodeau: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Pope: 17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Dexter Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK KC Ibekwe: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Christian Wright: 6.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Utah Valley Players to Watch

Bilodeau: 13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Pope: 17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Akanno: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ibekwe: 6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Wright: 6.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG Utah Valley AVG Utah Valley Rank 242nd 71.7 Points Scored 70.0 263rd 257th 74.2 Points Allowed 66.5 101st 161st 33.8 Rebounds 36.8 73rd 246th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 213th 280th 6.0 3pt Made 5.0 331st 244th 12.2 Assists 16.2 65th 194th 12.3 Turnovers 13.0 241st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.