The Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3) are just 2.5-point underdogs against the Oregon State Beavers (5-3) at Gill Coliseum on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 129.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon State -2.5 129.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Oregon State and its opponents have gone over 129.5 total points.

Oregon State's outings this year have an average total of 142.3, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Beavers have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Oregon State has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Beavers have entered four games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Oregon State.

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 6 85.7% 71.4 140.4 70.9 136.5 137.9 Utah Valley 3 50% 69.0 140.4 65.6 136.5 137.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The 71.4 points per game the Beavers score are 5.8 more points than the Wolverines allow (65.6).

Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 3-4-0 2-2 5-2-0 Utah Valley 4-2-0 4-1 2-4-0

Oregon State vs. Utah Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State Utah Valley 10-7 Home Record 14-1 1-10 Away Record 12-5 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.