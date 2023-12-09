Saturday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (5-2) and the UTEP Miners (6-3) at Matthew Knight Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-67 and heavily favors Oregon to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Oregon vs. UTEP Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, UTEP 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UTEP

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-12.1)

Oregon (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Oregon has put together a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while UTEP is 2-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ducks are 2-2-0 and the Miners are 2-4-0.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.1 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.7 per contest (262nd in college basketball).

Oregon records 34.7 rebounds per game (123rd in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Oregon knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Ducks rank 56th in college basketball with 101.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 248th in college basketball defensively with 92.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.9 (16th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.4 (162nd in college basketball).

