How to Watch Oregon vs. UTEP on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (5-2) face the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.
- Oregon is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Miners are the 96th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 81st.
- The 82.1 points per game the Ducks record are 14 more points than the Miners allow (68.1).
- Oregon is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Oregon played better in home games last season, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game on the road.
- The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69).
- In home games, Oregon drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|W 86-83
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.