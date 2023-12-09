The Oregon Ducks (5-2) face the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.

Oregon is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Miners are the 96th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 81st.

The 82.1 points per game the Ducks record are 14 more points than the Miners allow (68.1).

Oregon is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oregon played better in home games last season, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game on the road.

The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69).

In home games, Oregon drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule