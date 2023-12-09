The Oregon Ducks (5-2) face the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Miners' opponents have hit.
  • Oregon is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Miners are the 96th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Ducks sit at 81st.
  • The 82.1 points per game the Ducks record are 14 more points than the Miners allow (68.1).
  • Oregon is 4-2 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Oregon played better in home games last season, averaging 73 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game on the road.
  • The Ducks surrendered 63.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69).
  • In home games, Oregon drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than on the road (7). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena
12/2/2023 Michigan W 86-83 Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse - Sanford Sports Pentagon

