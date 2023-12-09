The UTEP Miners (6-3) go up against the Oregon Ducks (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Oregon has won two games against the spread this season.

Ducks games have hit the over twice this season.

UTEP has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Miners games have gone over the point total twice this year.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Oregon is 34th in the country. It is far below that, 77th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +8000, Oregon has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.