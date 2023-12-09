Oregon vs. UTEP: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:28 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (6-3) go up against the Oregon Ducks (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. UTEP Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-13.5)
|145.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-12.5)
|145.5
|-950
|+610
Oregon vs. UTEP Betting Trends
- Oregon has won two games against the spread this season.
- Ducks games have hit the over twice this season.
- UTEP has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Miners games have gone over the point total twice this year.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Oregon is 34th in the country. It is far below that, 77th, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +8000, Oregon has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
