The Oregon Ducks (5-2) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the UTEP Miners (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon vs. UTEP Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -13.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 144.5 points two times this season (over four games).

Oregon has an average point total of 156.9 in its games this year, 12.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Ducks have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

This season, Oregon has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Ducks have been at least a -1100 moneyline favorite three times this season and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oregon has a 91.7% chance to win.

Oregon vs. UTEP Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 2 50% 82.1 164 74.7 142.8 144.5 UTEP 2 33.3% 81.9 164 68.1 142.8 141.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

The Ducks put up 14.0 more points per game (82.1) than the Miners allow (68.1).

When Oregon totals more than 68.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon vs. UTEP Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 2-2-0 1-2 2-2-0 UTEP 2-4-0 0-0 2-4-0

Oregon vs. UTEP Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon UTEP 15-6 Home Record 11-7 4-6 Away Record 3-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.9 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.