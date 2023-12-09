Saturday's contest at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has the Portland Pilots (5-5) going head to head against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-74 victory for Portland, so it should be a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Portland vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 75, North Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-0.0)

Portland (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots put up 77.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 78 per outing (318th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential.

Portland pulls down 33.6 rebounds per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Portland knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (156th in college basketball), compared to the 10.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Portland has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (340th in college basketball), four more than the 10.6 it forces (290th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.