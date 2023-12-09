The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) will host the Portland Pilots (5-5) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Portland vs. North Dakota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Portland Stats Insights

  • The Pilots have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Hawks have averaged.
  • Portland has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.
  • The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 135th.
  • The Pilots score an average of 77.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 71 the Fightin' Hawks give up to opponents.
  • Portland is 5-2 when it scores more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Portland averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.8.
  • The Pilots gave up fewer points at home (77.5 per game) than away (80) last season.
  • Portland knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than away (30.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Wyoming W 81-70 Chiles Center
12/3/2023 Air Force L 80-58 Chiles Center
12/7/2023 @ North Dakota State L 78-67 Scheels Center
12/9/2023 @ North Dakota - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/16/2023 Grand Canyon - Footprint Center
12/21/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.