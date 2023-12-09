How to Watch Portland vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:16 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) will host the Portland Pilots (5-5) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Portland vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Hawks have averaged.
- Portland has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.
- The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 135th.
- The Pilots score an average of 77.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 71 the Fightin' Hawks give up to opponents.
- Portland is 5-2 when it scores more than 71 points.
Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Portland averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.8.
- The Pilots gave up fewer points at home (77.5 per game) than away (80) last season.
- Portland knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than away (30.3%).
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Wyoming
|W 81-70
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|Air Force
|L 80-58
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|L 78-67
|Scheels Center
|12/9/2023
|@ North Dakota
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/16/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
