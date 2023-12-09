The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) will host the Portland Pilots (5-5) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Portland vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots have shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Hawks have averaged.

Portland has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.7% from the field.

The Pilots are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Hawks sit at 135th.

The Pilots score an average of 77.8 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 71 the Fightin' Hawks give up to opponents.

Portland is 5-2 when it scores more than 71 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Portland averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.8.

The Pilots gave up fewer points at home (77.5 per game) than away (80) last season.

Portland knocked down more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than away (30.3%).

Portland Upcoming Schedule