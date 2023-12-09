Saturday's game between the Portland Pilots (5-5) and the UTEP Miners (4-5) at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 74-65 based on our computer prediction, with Portland taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Pilots' last contest on Thursday ended in a 76-71 loss to SFA.

Portland vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Portland vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 74, UTEP 65

Portland Schedule Analysis

The Pilots took down the Oregon Ducks (No. 100-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 91-60 win on November 30 -- their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Portland is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-60 at home over Oregon (No. 100) on November 30

73-64 at home over Montana State (No. 126) on December 2

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 150) on November 6

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 318) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 4.2 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 4.2 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Emme Shearer: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Dyani Ananiev: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45) Maisie Burnham: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Kennedy Dickie: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots have a +80 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 71.3 points per game, 112th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.3 per outing to rank 166th in college basketball.

