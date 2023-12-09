Portland vs. North Dakota December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) will play the Portland Pilots (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Portland vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Portland Games
- November 28 at Portland State
- December 1 at home vs Wyoming
- December 7 at North Dakota State
- December 3 at home vs Air Force
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Omot: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eaglestaff: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- King: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kuljuhovic: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsartsidze: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Portland AVG
|Portland Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|77.8
|39th
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|78.6
|352nd
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|7
|297th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|99th
|11
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.