The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-1) will play the Portland Pilots (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Portland vs. North Dakota Game Information

Portland Players to Watch

  • B.J. Omot: 16.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tsotne Tsartsidze: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Dakota Players to Watch

Portland vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Portland AVG Portland Rank
166th 72.1 Points Scored 77.8 39th
288th 73.9 Points Allowed 78.6 352nd
233rd 31 Rebounds 30.2 266th
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 7 297th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 9.6 14th
274th 11.9 Assists 14.8 56th
99th 11 Turnovers 12.5 249th

