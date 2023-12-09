Portland vs. UTEP December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (3-4) will meet the UTEP Miners (3-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM ET.
Portland vs. UTEP Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Portland Players to Watch
- Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
UTEP Players to Watch
