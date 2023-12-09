The UTEP Miners (4-5) hit the court against the Portland Pilots (5-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

Portland vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

The Pilots' 71.3 points per game are only 0.7 fewer points than the 72.0 the Miners give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 72.0 points, Portland is 4-0.

UTEP is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The Miners score 67.4 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 63.3 the Pilots give up.

When UTEP totals more than 63.3 points, it is 2-2.

When Portland allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 5-3.

The Miners shoot 40.1% from the field, only 1.0% lower than the Pilots concede defensively.

The Pilots make 42.8% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Miners' defensive field-goal percentage.

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 4.2 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 4.2 BLK, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Emme Shearer: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

11.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Dyani Ananiev: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 51.1 3PT% (23-for-45) Maisie Burnham: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (16-for-42) Kennedy Dickie: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

