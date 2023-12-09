The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • San Diego State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters rank 156th.
  • The Aztecs average 77.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.8 the Anteaters allow.
  • San Diego State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • The Anteaters have shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • UC Irvine has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 206th.
  • The Anteaters score an average of 78.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 68.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.
  • When UC Irvine gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-2.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively San Diego State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 75.4 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.
  • The Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.6 in road games.
  • At home, San Diego State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (7.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (38.7%).

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Anteaters allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (69.7).
  • Beyond the arc, UC Irvine sunk more trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Point Loma W 71-51 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/1/2023 @ UCSD W 63-62 LionTree Arena
12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/9/2023 UC Irvine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Rice W 83-68 Dollar Loan Center
11/29/2023 @ Duquesne L 66-62 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Utah State L 79-69 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/9/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/16/2023 South Dakota - Bren Events Center
12/20/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit

