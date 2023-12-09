On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Tye Kartye going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Kartye stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Kartye has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Kartye has zero points on the power play.

Kartye averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.4 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Kartye recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:12 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 4-2 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:32 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:09 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:30 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:30 Home W 4-3 SO

Kraken vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

