Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Umatilla County, Oregon, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 9
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.