Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Union County, Oregon today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Molalla High School at La Grande High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 9
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.