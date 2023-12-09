Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wasco County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Wasco County, Oregon, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wasco County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.S. Lewis Academy at Dufur High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 9
- Location: Dufur, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
