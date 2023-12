WCC teams will take the court across four games on Saturday's college basketball slate. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Rice Owls at Tudor Fieldhouse.

WCC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Gonzaga Bulldogs at Rice Owls 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland Pilots at UTEP Miners 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at San Francisco Dons 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Baptist Lancers at Pepperdine Waves 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

